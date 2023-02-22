HomeNews

10 Reasons Donald Lawrence Deserves His Flowers

2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Donald Lawrence is a powerhouse and his impact on black gospel music has been felt throughout his entire career.

The Grammy and Stellar award-winning artist has been creating music for more than three decades and has given Christians a beautiful array of music for worship.

 

Below are just a few times that Donald Lawrence deserved his flowers throughout his career.

What is your favorite song by him?

originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. Encourage Yourself

2. Jehovah Sabaoth (God of Angel Armies)

3. I Am God

4. Bless Me (The Prayer Of Jabez)

5. Matthew 28

6. The Best Is Yet To Come (Live)

7. Back II Eden

8. Hebrews 4:9 “A Rest”

9. The Gift

10. Giants

