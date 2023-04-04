Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The fate of Black Entertainment Television, often abbreviated simply as BET, is in an interesting state at the moment being that ownership of the four-decades-old media conglomerate is currently up for grabs.

On the potential buyer’s shortlist includes The Weather Channel CEO Byron Allen, longtime hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and BET’s current top producer in programming who may just have the greatest opportunity of them all: Black Hollywood’s premiere Renaissance Man, Tyler Perry.

Perry at the current moment has The Oval (since 2019), Sistas (since 2019), House of Payne (since 2020) and Assisted Living (since 2020) airing on BET simultaneously — that’s not mentioning his streaming-only series’ and specials on BET+ with Ruthless (since 2020), the Sistas spinoff generated towards men titled Bruh (since 2020), Madea’s Farewell Play (2020), All the Queen’s Men (since 2021) and most recently a second Sistas spinoff, Zatima (since 2022). His plan to “take as much of [BET] as I can,” as he recently told Entertainment Weekly (seen above), doesn’t seem like a pipe dream in the least bit. if anything, there’s a great chance that he’s the most valuable contender, especially considering his billionaire status.

With that said, we think any Black ownership of BET is a good look overall. Our only request is that whoever ends up in possession of Black Entertainment Television brings back some of the classic programming that helped make the network a favored pastime amongst Black households in the ’80s, ’90s and early-to-mid 2000s.

Take a look below at 10 classic BET shows that we hope a new owner of the network — Diddy, Tyler, Byron or whoever! — considers giving back to the community at large. See if you remember these throwback gems from the BET vault:

10 Shows We Want The Next Owner Of BET To Bring Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com