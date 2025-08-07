Have you ever gone to a family cookout or a party that plays some ’90s Rhythm and Blues, but it seems like everyone is playing the same generic playlist from Spotify? Trust me, I believe we have all been there.

The ’90s era of R&B was like no other— it showcased heartache, love, joy and pain in a harmonious way that truly made you want more. It was an era of waiting for the highly pertinent moment for your favorite song to come on the radio so you could tape it for your mixtape. ’90s R&B was not just yearning and belting; it could be groovy. It would make you want to dance, it could inspire you, it was eclectic and unique in a way that left you humming the tune many moments after a song went off. It was an era that is highly dedicated and reigned as the best for new R&B artists today. A musical era that could never be replicated.

It is unfortunate that with all the appreciation music lovers have for ’90s music, it seems that everyone has the same handful of songs circulating on their party playlist. It could be irritating constantly hearing “Can We Talk” and “Return Of The Mack” at every event you attend that has tunes playing— even when you adore those songs.

So, if you want to up your ’90s R&B game, we picked 10 songs that you probably haven’t heard in a while but were absolute hits back in the day. From wedding anthems and party jams to songs from artists you may have thought only had a one-hit wonder. Adding these songs to your playlist, you may just be asked to connect your phone to the bluetooth at the next cookout.

10 Songs You Forgot Existed To Add To Your ’90s R&B Playlist was originally published on foxync.com

1. When Will I See Your Smile Again? — Bel Biv Devoe (1990) 2. All The Way — Playa (1998) 3. The One I Gave My Heart To — Aaliyah (1996) 4. These Are The Times — Dru Hill (1998) 5. Can We — SWV (1997) 6. Always In My Heart — Tevin Campbell (1993) 7. You Want This — Janet Jackson (1993) 8. You Put A Move On My Heart — Tamia 9. Quality Time — Hi-Five (1992) 10. Are You Still Down? — Jon B. feat. Tupac