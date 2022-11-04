Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Mr. Love Combs is a pioneer in the Hip Hop community. His work ethic is exemplified in the empires he’s built in both music and fashion. Simply put, he’s inspired us all since the early ’90s.

Diddy is responsible for some of the most prominent musicians we’ve seen today. He’s contributed to the culture in a way that will reach future generations. From Biggie Smalls to Danity Kane, he has done the work that allowed each artist to shine bright.

When Diddy wasn’t dabbling in music, he launched the Sean John clothing line. The ’90s were the height of young, Black designers dominating the fashion industry. During that time, brands like Sean John gave you a sense of social status. When Diddy wasn’t playing in fashion, he launched monumental brands like Revolt TV and Ciroc.

Diddy’s resume is long and robust. This Scorpio is an all-around businessman. His work ethic is impeccable, and he continuously changes the game for the culture. He may not be that successful in the love department, but when it comes to starting successful companies, discovering talented artists, and designing clothes, he’s got it locked.

Today the GOAT turns 53! Half a century of greatness. In Honor of Sean P. Diddy Combs’ 53rd birthday, we’re checking out ten times he dominated men’s fashion.

10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com