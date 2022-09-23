Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods proves that no man can destroy what God has in store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position of someone’s best friend. Her resume can speak for itself now that Jordyn is making major business moves, like her new collection with SHEIN.

Jordyn’s glow-up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine clothes. She puts on for the thick girls!

“Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else,” Woods said in her HB cover story from 2020.

Jordyn doesn’t have to do much in terms of hair and makeup. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe.

Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 25 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I’m excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 25th solar return, we’re counting down ten times Jordyn Woods casually slayed fashion.

10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives was originally published on hellobeautiful.com