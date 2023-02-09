10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choir Master

When it comes to gospel legends, you can’t help but mention the name of Ricky Dillard.
Across the span of his three-decade career in gospel music, Dillard has given us music that has always stayed true to his sound, grandiose approach, and faith.
When it comes to having church, he’s going to give it to us!
Below are a few times Ricky Dillard has reminded us that he is the ultimate Choirmaster.
What is your favorite song or rendition by Ricky Dillard?
1. More Abundantly Medley (Live At Haven Of Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, IL/2020)
Originally released in 1990 on his “The Promise” album with The New Generation Chorale, More Abundantly has been sung by choirs near and far for three decades and never gets old.
2. I’ve Got The Victory (Live Recording)
Released in 2017 on “10” with New G, I’ve Got The Victory is a hit in every black church! Lillian Lloyd hits those enotes every time.
3. There Is No Way
From the album “Unplugged…The Way Church Used to Be,” There is No Way is a classic.
4. Because Of The Blood/War Cry
On his 2011 album with New G, “Keep Living,” Because Of The Blood is what I would consider a Communion Service staple.
5. All Of My Help (Live At Family Christian Center, Munster, IN, 7/9/2021)
A recent hit! All Of My Help featured on “Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)” was just a reminder that even after more than 30 years, Ricky still has it!
6. Every Knee Shall Bow
Featured on his 1996 album “Worked It Out,” Every Knee Shall Bow just speaks for itself.
7. Jesus Paid It All
Another classic from his 1996 album with New G, “Worked It Out.”
8. Since He Came (Live At Haven Of Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, IL/2020)
A recent reminder from his 2020 album “Choirmaster,” Since He Came just shows us that we only get better with time.
9. God Is Great
God Is Great was apart of his 2011 album “Keep Living” with New G and sounds just as good 12 years later.
10. One More Chance
Anytime Ricky Dillard and Lillian Lloyd get together, you know magic is about to happen. One More Chance was featured on his 2007 album “7th Episode: Live In Toronto.”
11. Honorable Mention: “Do Not Pass Me By” at Ebenezer Baptist Church
Although Pass Me Not is a hymn and this was just a regular Sunday at church for the choirmaster, this rendition was too good not to include.