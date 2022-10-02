10th Annual Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic[PHOTOS]

Radio One Dallas in partnership with Cedar Crest Golf Course kicked off State Fair Classic Weekend celebrating the Grand Reopening of the historic golf course with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
City Officials and the special celebrity guests gathered for an exciting friendly game of golf in support of The I AM Golfer Foundation. For the 10th year in a row Radio One have assisted in raising money for the non-profit organization and promote the game of golf in the South Dallas Community.
City Officials-Mayor Eric Johnson,Councilman Tennell Atkins,Texas Senator Royce west and other celebrities were in attendance.
Checkout the photos below.
1. 10th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament
10. 10 Annual Radio One Dallas Golf Tournament
10th Annual Radio One Celebrity Golf Tournament at Cedar Crest Golf Course -2022
11. 10 Annual Radio One Dallas Golf Tournament
