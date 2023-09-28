12 Beauty Products You Need In Your Collection STAT

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing better than keeping your beauty game together — from head to toe. The right beauty products can simplify your routine, give your

melanin-rich skin

a radiant appearance, and boost your confidence so you can power through the day. After all, when you look good, you feel good and perform better.

Since fall is officially upon us, some beauty mavens prefer to focus on skincare and body care products to stave off the effects of chilly temps. Conversely, others prefer to toss out old makeup in favor of nourishing essentials. However, covering all the bases is essential to keep your beauty game on point through the season and beyond.

Cruising through the virtual aisles is enough to make anybody’s head spin — from choosing from a ton of moisturizing hair masks to locking down the right brow lift formula. It is vital to decipher an A1 product from overly-hyped fluff.

Here are HelloBeautiful, we’re always on the pulse of the latest creations in the beauty world. And while some of these beauty products are old and new, we can’t stop obsessing over them. So, it’s only right we keep you in the loop so you can take your beauty game to the next level.

Luckily, I’ve done the work — and fellow editors — for you to make your shopping experience as seamless as possible. So, if you’re ready to add new beauty products to your lineup, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of 12 beauty products spanning the body care, haircare, makeup, and skincare lanes to elevate your day-to-day. That said, you already know the drill. Stretch your fingers, get a credit card handy, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to shop until your fingers drop. Happy Shopping!

