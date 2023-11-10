14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is a sister fren in our heads. The multi-hyphenate star is filled with charisma, charm, iconic one-liners, and fashion beautifully packed in her curvy 5’6″ frame. She is that girl with a red-carpet-style game to match.
From her days as the young spelling bee phenom to growing with her into her most personal role thus far — motherhood — Keke is a beloved entertainer in Hollywood. And she means so much to Black women who look at her and see themselves.
Keke has always been her unapologetic self and for that, we adore the melanin she’s in. She’s given us mantras we live by like, “Sorry to this man,” and “Y’all still talking ’bout that.” And her red carpet style is an extension of her artistry. Name a time Keke Palmer didn’t slay. We’ll wait. With years of red carpets under her belt, Keke Palmer has a flawless victory when it comes to eating up the gawls.
Keke Palmer Red Carpet Style
After skipping a year, Keke Palmer was a standout on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a tweed Sergio Hudson dress and cape. Her voluminous hair put the finishing touches on a simply divine look that also showed off Keke’s curves acquired by motherhood. In 2021, she hosted the Vogue Met Gala live stream in a sparkling brown gown again, by Sergio Hudson.
Sergio and Keke are a match made in heaven. The fashion duo covered Essence Magazine’s Fashion Issue. In the cover story titled “The Perfect Fit,” Keke opened up about working with Sergio for the Met Gala.
“I feel like I was the most beautiful woman there,” she described. “I knew that my hair was on point. I knew that my makeup was on point. I knew that my look was on point. And then Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon. It was so funny. He was like, ‘Get out there and talk to these people. You need to work the room. These people need to see how good you look.’ He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did.”
Style Post Giving Birth
Keke Palmer’s red carpet style post-giving birth to her son continues to elevate. She opened up to The Cut about how her confidence was boosted postpartum.
“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful,” she said. “We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”
Keke is navigating motherhood, a music career, acting, and being America’s sweetheart. Keep scrolling for her best red carpet style moments.
1. Keke Palmer, 2023Source:Getty
Keke Palmer was one of the best-dressed attendees at the 2023 Met Gala in this regal Sergio Hudson tweed gown.
2. Keke Palmer, 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer was on trend in this neon gown and long black gloves.
3. Keke Palmer, 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer slayed overseas in this black strapless gown with an embellished split.
4. Keke Palmer, 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer showed off her flat stomach in this white corset and full-length black skirt with suspenders. Keke’s trendy knotless braid accentuated the 90s inspired look.
5. Keke Palmer, 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer was all smiles at the TIME100 Next event in this tiered pink dress that was secretly hiding her baby bump.
6. Keke Palmer, 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer was a vision in white in this pristine gown with feather trim.
7. Keke Palmer, 2021Source:Getty
Keke Palmer wore Sergio Hudson to the 2021 Met Gala with this show-stopping hair to host the Vogue livestream.
8. Keke Palmer, 2021Source:Getty
Only Keke Palmer could pull off such a casual slay in this hoodie and biker shorts look at the Insecure series finale party.
9. Keke Palmer, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer celebrated her 26th birthday walking the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in this sparkling Yousef Aljasmi gown and Judith Leiber clutch.
10. Keke Palmer, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer served leg in this glistening gown with high split at the “Hustlers” premiere in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
11. Keke Palmer, 2018Source:Getty
Keke Palmer attended the red carpet premiere of her 2018 film Pimp in this black and pink asymmetrical dress.
12. Keke Palmer, 2016Source:Getty
Keke Palmer showed off her physique in this chain metal skirt set, short cut and fur.