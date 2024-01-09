The 2024 awards season in Hollywood has officially commenced!
Kicking off this past weekend with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, all the hard work that many of our favorite actors and actresses have been putting in over the past year on the small screen will soon be paying off for a select few in the form of shiny golden trophies and bragging rights that will forever be etched in cinematic history.
Nominated based on TV seasons that either started or continued through June 1, 2022 and ended before May 31, 2023, we’ve got to give credit to the Television Academy for some really good pickings this year.
However, there were just a few that we think were missing from the shortlist.
While nobody can deny how amazing the latest seasons of shows like The Bear, Succession, The White Lotus and Wednesday were, or how greatly Barry and Better Call Saul were able to wrap up their respective series finales, we doubt we’re alone in the disappointment at the lack of melanin in virtually every nominated category. In short, we had way more come out of the culture over the past two TV seasons other than admittedly astounding seasons of Abbott Elementary, A Black Lady Sketch Show and the viral appeal of Swarm!
Need some examples? Keep reading!
We took a trip back to the teletube from Spring 2022 to Spring 2023 and did a deep dive into a handful of strong Black leads that definitely were overlooked when nominations were being determined. Although it might be too late to do anything about it now, we can only hope the recognition at least speaks for something.
Grab some popcorn and take a look at our list of 15 Black actors and actresses who were snubbed by the 2024 Primetime Emmys and absolutely should’ve been nominated — heck, probably even win! Let us know if you agree:
The post 15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!) appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Laz Alonso – ‘The Boys,’ Season 3
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series”
2. Tessa Thompson – ‘Westworld,’ Season 4
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”
3. Steve Toussaint – ‘House Of The Dragon,’ Season 1
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series”
4. Jacob Anderson – ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,’ Season 1
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series”
5. Myha’la Herrold – ‘Industry,’ Season 2
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”
6. Danielle Pinnock – ‘Ghosts,’ Season 2
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series”
7. Keegan-Michael Key – ‘Reboot,’ Season 1
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series”
8. Alyah Chanelle Scott – ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ Season 2
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series”
9. Zoe Saldaña – ‘From Scratch’
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie”
10. Donald Glover – ‘Atlanta,’ Season 4: “The Goof Who Sat By the Door”
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series”
11. Jessica Williams – ‘Entergalactic’
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie”
12. Allen Hughes – ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’: “Panther Power”
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie”
13. Ava DuVernay – ‘Queen Sugar,’ Season 7: “For They Existed”
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series”
14. India Amarteifio – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie”
15. Nicole Jefferson Asher – ‘P-Valley’ Season 2: “Savage”
Snubbed nomination:
“Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series”