15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

Posted July 16, 2021

Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party

Source: Al Pereira / Getty


Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died.

TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the “Just a Friend” rapper:

A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We’re told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight.

Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop’s beloved human beat machine.

RIP BIZ!

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Biz and the Yo Gabba Gabba Crew

2. Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh – 2014 Essence Music Festival

Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh - 2014 Essence Music Festival Source:Getty

3. Men In Black 2 Beatbox Scene

4. Biz at Pitbull’s 2017 New Year’s Revolution in Miami

Biz at Pitbull's 2017 New Year's Revolution in Miami Source:WENN

5. Fun with Big Daddy Kane and Biz

6. Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys and Biz Markie

7. Sesame Street Remake of “Just a Friend”

8. Biz Gets Love On ‘The Boondocks’

9. Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005

Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005 Source:WENN

10. Biz Markie & DC Young Fly Get Into A Beat Boxing Match

11. The Legendary Juice Crew

12. Big Daddy Kane’s Birthday Party – 1989

Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party - 1989 Source:Getty

13. Biz Beatboxes ‘Just a Friend’ at People Magazine’s Studio

14. Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten!

Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten! Source:Getty
