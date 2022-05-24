19 Children Massacred In Texas Elementary School, Black Twitter Says Shove Your Thoughts & Prayers

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A gunman killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school. Eighteen of those victims were children, and Black Twitter is already bracing itself for, and calling out, the pending “thoughts & prayers” jig from politicians who will give all the lip service, and not deliver any feasible gun legislation.

The massacre occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, Texas.

Senator Chris Murphy knows the deal, that his GOP colleagues will likely continue to obstruct any sort of meaningful legislation. But he’s literally begging for their help anyway.

Don’t hold your breath.

As actress Quinta Brunson has already noted, you can bank on the excuse to keep rolling in—with those “pro life” folking never actually blaming the guns.

Black Twitter, and People With Sense Twitter, has its eye squarely on the jig, and is calling it out as loudly as possible. See below.

