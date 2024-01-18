Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE





The Super Bowl is one of the largest television events in the world and For most artists, performing during the halftime show is the height of stardom.

Many of us know that ads during the Super Bowl can exceed $5M for a 30-second commercial and although performers are not paid for their performances during the halftime show, the visibility and notoriety is the reward!

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

There has never been a gospel artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show as very few artists are mainstream enough to appeal to both Christians and non-Christians. Black gospel and inspirational music is a very niche genre, and though the music is extremely popular and very respected among skin folk, to the wider audience that attends and tunes into the event, it would probably garner mixed reviews.

Nonetheless, there are quite a few gospel artists who have the charisma, talent, and skill to rock one of the biggest stages.

From Kirk Franklin and Mary Mary to Todd Dulaney and Travis Greene, below is a list of gospel artists who would give a great halftime show performance.

Keep scrolling to see the full list!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on praisebaltimore.com