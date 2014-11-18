Home

20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In

Posted November 18, 2014

20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. IGIGI by Yuliya Raquel Adelle Dress in Noir Dot

IGIGI by Yuliya Raquel Adelle Dress in Noir Dot

2. Monif C’s “RICKI” TUXEDO JUMPSUIT -WINE

Monif C’s “RICKI” TUXEDO JUMPSUIT -WINE

3. Pink Clover Metallic Brocade Bardot Skater Dress

Pink Clover Metallic Brocade Bardot Skater Dress

4. JIBRI Plus Size Mock Neck Pencil Dress w Ruffle

JIBRI Plus Size Mock Neck Pencil Dress w Ruffle

5. Monif C’s “DAHLIA” RUCHED DRESS -OFF WHITE

Monif C’s “DAHLIA” RUCHED DRESS -OFF WHITE

6. Adrianna Papell Structured Cape Dress in Red

Adrianna Papell Structured Cape Dress in Red

7. Anna Scholz Mounted Lace & Tulle Skirt

Anna Scholz Mounted Lace & Tulle Skirt

8. Calvin Klein Plus Ribbed Sweater Dress

Calvin Klein Plus Ribbed Sweater Dress

9. Lafayette 148 New York Plus Mirna Dress

Lafayette 148 New York Plus Mirna Dress

10. Igigi Yasmine Plus Size Dress in Concrete Cheetah

Igigi Yasmine Plus Size Dress in Concrete Cheetah

11. Igigi Lakshmi Plus Size Gown in Merlot

Igigi Lakshmi Plus Size Gown in Merlot

12. Eloquii Studio Velvet Gown

Eloquii Studio Velvet Gown

13. Eloquii Sequin Party Dress

Eloquii Sequin Party Dress

14. Eloquii Studio Petal Neckline Gown

Eloquii Studio Petal Neckline Gown

15. Kiyonna Screen Siren Lace Gown By Kiyonna

Kiyonna Screen Siren Lace Gown By Kiyonna

16. Modcloth Posh at the Party Dress in Teal

Modcloth Posh at the Party Dress in Teal

17. MissGuided Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress Oxblood

MissGuided Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress Oxblood

18. MYNT 1792 Asymmetrical Overlay Jumpsuit

MYNT 1792 Asymmetrical Overlay Jumpsuit

19. CarmaKoma Antarctica Plus Size Sequins Dress

CarmaKoma Antarctica Plus Size Sequins Dress

20. Fame & Partners Gloria 2-Piece Dress

Fame & Partners Gloria 2-Piece Dress
