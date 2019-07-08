CLOSE
2019 Essence Festival , fashion
HomePhotos

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

Posted July 8, 2019

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival.

This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHELLE OBAMA

MICHELLE OBAMA Source:WENN

Michelle Obama shined in a Sergio Rossi sequin jumpsuit.

2. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:WENN

H.E.R. performed on Day 2 at Essence wearing Nicce.

3. MARLO HAMPTON

MARLO HAMPTON Source:Getty

Marlo Hampton gave us a green number and accented with a Chanel double bag harness.

4. TEYANA TAYLOR

TEYANA TAYLOR Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor gave us menswear style for the 2019 Essence Festival.

5. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Loni Love stepped out in African print for Essence Festival 2019.

6. LIL’ KIM

LIL' KIM Source:Getty

Lil’ Kim sported this neon and black look with a Louis Vuitton belt.

7. BRANDY

BRANDY Source:Getty

Brandy sported some white boots while on stage at Essence Festival.

8. LATOYA LUCKETT

LATOYA LUCKETT Source:Getty

LaToya Luckett gave us red and blue style for a patriotic look.

9. ANGELA SIMMONS

ANGELA SIMMONS Source:Getty

Angela Simmons sported a tiered dress on the carpet at 25th Annual Essence Festival.

10. AVA DUVERNAY

AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay wore a white dress and red belt for the 2019 Essence Festival. Her shoes were pink and red.

11. BRANDY

BRANDY Source:Getty

Brandy went for dramatic sleeves for the 2019 Essence Festival.

12. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Zendaya was serving us a 70s vibe with green suede shoes for the 2019 Essence Festival.

13. IMAN

IMAN Source:Getty

Iman wore custom Tongoro to the 2019 Essence Festival.

14. ANGELA RYE

ANGELA RYE Source:Getty

Angela Rye gave us a plaid lewk by Vatanika on the carpet.

15. KEKE PALMER

KEKE PALMER Source:Getty

Keke Palmer served a sorbet suit at the 2019 Essence Festival.

16. LA LA ANTHONY

LA LA ANTHONY Source:Getty

La La Anthony served this cute neon set while at Essence Festival.

17. ROSCI DIAZ

ROSCI DIAZ Source:Getty

Rosci Diaz served bright style at the 2019 Essence Festival.

18. ELLE VARNER

ELLE VARNER Source:Getty

Elle Varner was a lady in red for the 2019 Essence Festival.

Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close