2019 Soul Train Awards
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Posted November 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena,ari lennox

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Morris Day and Jerome Benton attend the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,morris day,orleans arena,jerome benton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Blackson attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,orleans arena,michael blackson

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Babyface attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Yolanda Adams attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,yolanda adams,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Summer Walker poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Arin Ray attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tisha Campbell poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,tisha campbell-martin,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tichina Arnold attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,tichina arnold,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Keyshia Cole poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,keyshia cole,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Stokley Williams of Mint Condition poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,mint condition – band,orleans arena,stokley – musician

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

