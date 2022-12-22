HB’s 15 Most Stylish Celeb Women Of The Year

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

2022 was the year we saw the return of Y2K fashion trends, long gloves, cutouts, platforms, and fuscia. Designers presented unprecedented fashion shows around the world and fashionistas slayed in the front row. The girls stepped it up this year and a new group of stylistas emerged as fixtures on our best-dressed lists.

Lori Harvey lived in the headlines but we really saw her make her fashion stamp when she teamed up with her stepfather’s stylist Elly. Tia Mowry leveraged Tik Tok as her own daily-style diary. KeKe Palmer announced her pregnancy with style and Jodie-Turner Smith showed us her snapback as a new mom wearing the finest looks curated by stylists Bannerman and McDonald. And there is no list with Zendaya.

In the words of the style architect behind Zendaya’s iconic fashion, Law Roach, “The girls are not playing.”

Keep scrolling to see who made our most stylish celebrities of 2022 list.

