2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

The 2026 Grammy nominations have been announced and our favorite Black entertainers are at the forefront of nods. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, SZA and the film Sinners are nominated in multiple categories.
Kendrick Lamar topped the nominations list with a whopping nine nods across the nights biggest categories, including “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album.” Even the movie “Sinners” scored nominations for its cultural impact. The competition is stiff in the “Best R&B Song” with Chris Brown, Kehlani and Summer Walker vying for the coveted Grammy gold. Doechii is another standout.
Singer and songwriter Leon Thomas was nominated in the “Best New Artist” category. True fans know how long he’s been working behind the scenes and is finally getting his flowers thanks to his popular song “Mutt.”
The Clipse also scored well-deserved nominations in multiple categories proving real hip-hop still exists. Cardi B and Glorilla are representing for the women in the hip-hop arena.
Keep scrolling for this year’s nominees.
1. Record of the YearSource:Getty
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
2. Best R&B PerformanceSource:Getty
“Yukon” – Justin Bieber
“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Folded” – Kehlani
“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
3. Album of the YearSource:Getty
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
4. Song of the YearSource:Getty
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
5. Best New ArtistSource:Getty
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
6. Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceSource:Getty
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Gabriela” – Katseye
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
7. Best Pop Vocal AlbumSource:Getty
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims
8. Best Alternative Music AlbumSource:Getty
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
9. Best Traditional R&B PerformanceSource:Getty
“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr
“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway
“Love You Too” — Ledisi
“Crybaby” — SZA
“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas
10. Best R&B SongSource:Gucci
“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring
Bryson Tiller)
“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
11. Best Rap AlbumSource:Getty
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
12. Best Gospel AlbumSource:@Wesotoldme
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
13. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual MediaSource:Getty
A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet
F1 The Album – Various Artists
Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists
Sinners – Various Artists
Wicked – Various Artists
14. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)Source:Getty
How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer
15. Best Song Written for Visual MediaSource:Getty
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From “Tron: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Golden” [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“I Lied to You” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters
(Miles Caton)
“Never Too Late” [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
“Pale, Pale Moon” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
“Sinners” [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis
Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
16. Best Music VideoSource:Getty
“Young Lion” — Sade
Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
“So Be It” — Clipse
Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video
“Anxiety” — Doechii
James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
“Love” — OK Go
Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer