3-Part ‘Allen Iv3rson’ Documentary Headed To Amazon Prime

Allen Iverson’s career is getting the proper documentary treatment yet again.

Amazon announced that the cultural NBA legend will sit down to look back at all he’s given to the game of basketball with added commentary from others in his life, including family, friends, coaches, and fellow players.

“Allen Iverson revolutionized the culture of the NBA with his authentic voice and unapologetic expression of style that paved the way for a new generation of basketball,” begins the press release.

Paying homage to his jersey number, the three-part documentary will be titled Allen Iv3rson, and tell the story through his eyes of a kid growing up in the DMV area, being the face of the Philadelphia 76ers, all the way to now, reflecting on his days as a retiree.

“The series follows Iverson as he takes audiences on a journey through his storied history—from his origins in Hampton, Virginia, to his ascent as one of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time,” the press release reads. “Iverson then takes his story into the present day where he realizes his cultural impact long after his playing days have come to an end.”

Iverson recruited some fellow legends to help tell his story, with co-production by Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

The Hampton, Virginia, native played for Georgetown for two years before declaring for the 1996 NBA draft, where he was chosen by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick. During his 10 years there, he led his team to the Finals at the turn of the millennium, became an 11-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and became a cultural icon known for his braids, tattoos, and off-court style.

Allen Iv3rson will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23.

See how hyped social media is for the doc’s premiere below.

