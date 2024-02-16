5 Bad Ass Black Female TV Characters Who Define Culture, Style, And Sisterhood

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

played by Patina Miller, is one of the most iconic characters on television. An integral part of Raq is raw and authentic.

In many ways, she is a mirror for Black women.

No, we aren’t all drug pins, leading an illegal operation in one of the largest cities in the world. But many of us do have demanding jobs. At times, we find ourselves working to rise above perceived “rivals” in the office. Standing on business is an imperative – as is giving back to our community and loved ones. And much like her, we deal with complex family relationships, friendships, and obligations.

We do it all, like Raq, while looking fabulous, dressing to the nines, and taking no ‘ish from everyone.

So, yes, we see ourselves in her dynamic, ever-changing, and multi-faceted character. That’s one of the reasons Patina is our best friend in our heads.

Black female TV characters have defined representation, culture, and style

But the fact of the matter is, there has been a long history of badass Black female characters on TV. When authentic, television has been a powerful medium for showcasing diverse characters and stories.

Black women have owned the TV screen, from Claire Huxtable to Ava Eva Coleman to the entire cast of “Girlfriends” and beyond. Over the years, Black women have been at the forefront of several series, shows, and movies, leaving unforgettable performances and indelible marks on the industry. They’ve made us laugh, cry, change our wardrobe, and re-evaluate our lives.

Positive, badass Black women have defined representation, culture, and style.

5 Bad Ass Black Women Who Are The Blueprint: Style, Culture, Loyalty, And Wit

Here are some iconic Black female TV characters – past and present – who have left an enduring legacy on our lives. They are 5 badass women we love, emulate, and wouldn’t mind having a girls’ night out with.

