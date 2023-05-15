5 Online Stores That Have The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Fashion You Seek

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm last week, and the fans played no games with their

fashion

. Fringe cowgirl hats, metallic ensembles, and graphic jackets featuring Beyoncé’s

were swarming around the Friends Arena. And if the Stockholm concert attendees did nothing else, they set the stylish tone for the “Renaissance World Tour” attire.

likeness

The “Renaissance World Tour” has officially been dubbed the most anticipated concert of the year. With that said, if you plan on attending, your outfits must bring the heat. This tour represents liberation and avant-garde style, all while paying homage to Bey’s H-Town roots. Therefore, think silver “Alien Superstar” clothing, matching cowgirl boots, and the perfect ensemble will be born.

In case you’re still stumped about what to wear to the “Renaissance World Tour,” the five online stores below have the inventory you need to serve fashionable “Energy” on a metallic platter. Jump in below!

