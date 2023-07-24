Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

“I love thick women because my aunt, she rode equestrian.”

Drake’s love for thick women is no secret. The Her Loss rapper doesn’t play coy about his love for curves. Whether it be through his music or actions (see ahead), Drizzy’s obsession with BBWs is well documented.

Most recently, Drake made headline news when he motor boated a 36G bra at his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour and prompted a search for its owner. ’36G, locate this woman immediately’, he says in the viral clip after sniffing the black undergarment. The internet obliged and discovered the woman behind the bra, is Veronica.

Then there’s all the mentions of his affinity for thickness in his lyrics. While some of his songs touch on heartbreak and failed relationships, others celebrate the allure and beauty of women, often praising their confidence, intelligence, and physical attributes. “I mean, she say I’m obsessed with thick women and I agree/Yeah, that’s right, I like my girls BBW/Yeah, type that wanna suck you dry and then eat some lunch with you,” he rapped in 2014 on Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint.

Throughout his reign on modern hip-hop, Drake has explored a wide range of themes in his music including his recurring reflections on love and relationships. Another form of his love for thique women is evident in the women he’s dated throughout his life. From the mother of his child, to Serena Williams, to casting plus size supermodel Precious Lee as his leading lady, Drizzy have shown and proved his preference for that thique.

Drake’s artistic expression and lyrical content has evolved over time, reflecting his personal growth and experiences. One thing that remains is his adoration for the thique girlies. Ahead, find some moments where he showed just that.

5 Times Drake Reminded Us He Loves ‘Em Thique was originally published on hellobeautiful.com