5 Times Gabrielle Union Went Off On The Red Carpet

Gabrielle Union has managed to make it to her 48th year on earth in her 20-year-old body. The ageless beauty is currently living some of the best years of her life. After enduring years of fertility issues, Gabrielle gave birth via a surrogate in November of 2018. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind as she juggles motherhood, her career, and being a wife to Dwayne Wade.

One of Gabrielle’s most fruitful business ventures is her collaboration with New York & Company. Creating a collection with the brand has allowed her to fully explore her love for fashion. The last couple of years, Gabby has been a person to watch for on the red carpet. Her style has evolved from Plain Jane to Style Diva. She also relaunched her haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union earlier this year. This was a major move as the brand had to compete with new lines from Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson.

Gabrielle’s style is one thing. What about that youthful glow that she flaunts so effortlessly? She made 47 look easy and if she keeps this up, 48 will be a breeze. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at the 5 times Gabrielle Union showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

