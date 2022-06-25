Lala Anthony is known for her killer fashion sense, banging body and effortless beauty but one thing we’ll always love her for is her ability to slay any and every hairstyle she tries! Whether it’s straight, curly, braided or loc’ed or colored black, brown, blonde or red, the actress and television personality rocked each new ‘do to perfection, giving us endless hair envy in the process.
Download our app on IOS or Android!
Today, the beauty turns 40 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking gorgeous with a hairstyle that’ll set her entire look off right! So to celebrate this true hair chameleon and her milestone birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 times Lala gave us hair envy!
5 Times Lala Anthony Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Long Side BraidSource:Getty
In September of last year, Lala Anthony attended the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show in New York and rocked this super sleek long side braid to perfection.
2. Wispy BangsSource:Getty
At the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards, the beauty donned a high bun and wispy bangs to the elegant affair.
3. Blonde Babe
Lala took to Instagram recently to show off her platinum blonde locs that she wore in a high bun with side bangs.
4. Long And Copper
Earlier this year the beauty rocked a long, bone straight copper colored lace front wig that was everything!
5. Curls For The Girls
This curly hair is absolutely everything on the actress as she rocked the style in a half up, half down look.