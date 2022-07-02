Saweetie is known for her killer fashion sense, rocking look after look that we absolutely love! Whether it’s an impromptu Instagram photo shoot, an elegant affair, a simple red carpet appearance, or just her effortless street style, the “My Type” emcee knows how to set the trends that the girls will love, giving us endless fashion goals in the process!
Today, the beauty is celebrating her birthday and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking fabulous and as gorgeous as ever with a fashionable look that we’ll be adding to our summer wardrobe! But in the meantime, let’s celebrate this true style chameleon and her special day and look back at 5 times Saweetie was our fashion muse!
1. All Black EverythingSource:Getty
Earlier this year the rapper was spotted at an event rocking this sexy cut out black gown. The curve hugging look fit the beauty like a glove as she wore her blond locks in an up ‘do that framed both sides of her gorgeous face.
2. Barely ThereSource:Getty
Also this year the rapper attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party donning this super sexy black cut out gown. The dress featured a deep v neckline and a thigh high slit to show off her toned legs and killer abs.
3. A Look That Made Us Green With EnvySource:Getty
In April, Saweetie attended an event wearing this sparkly green dress that was everything. The dress featured side cut outs and dramatic shoulders in a look that she rocked to perfection.
4. Grammys GoddessSource:Getty
Also in April, the beauty gave us style goals at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards wearing this elegant black high low baby doll gown that was everything.
5. Pretty In PinkSource:Getty
For her second look of the Grammy evening, Saweetie rocked this Barbie pink gown that made her look like a princess!