HomeArts & Entertainment

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Posted September 6, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 —

National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn’t come at a better time.

Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home.

MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read

And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren’t always accessible online.

All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth.

MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors

Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news.

MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors

We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read  was originally published on newsone.com

1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur

“Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur

“Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur

2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison

“Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison

“Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison

3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar

“Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar

“Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar

4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah

“The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah

“The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah

5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama

“Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama

“Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama

6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead

“Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead

“Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead

7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers

“Monster” by Walter Dean Myers

“Monster” by Walter Dean Myers

8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe

“Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe

“Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe

9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan

“When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan

“When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan

11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley

“The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley

“The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley

12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

“Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

“Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant

“Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant

“Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant

14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker

“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker

“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker

16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka

“Blues People” by Amiri Baraka

“Blues People” by Amiri Baraka

17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham

“Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham

“Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham

18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino

“Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino

“Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino

19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers

“What is the What” by Dave Eggers

“What is the What” by Dave Eggers

20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks

“Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks

“Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks

21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson

“Soledad Brother” by George Jackson

“Soledad Brother” by George Jackson

22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall

“Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall

“Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall

23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz

“The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz

“The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz

24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins

“Good To Great” by Jim Collins

“Good To Great” by Jim Collins

25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin

“Purple Cow” by Seth Godin

“Purple Cow” by Seth Godin

26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas

“Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas

“Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas

27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree

“Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree

“Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree

28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene

“Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene

“Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene

29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry

“A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry

“A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry

30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn

“A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn

“A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn

31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis

“Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis

“Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis

33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris

“Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris

“Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris

34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane

“Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane

“Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane

35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler

“Kindred” by Octavia Butler

“Kindred” by Octavia Butler

36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou

“Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou

“Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou

37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown

“Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown

“Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown

38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen

“Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen

“Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen

39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

“If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

“If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder

“Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder

“Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder

41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett

“I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett

“I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett

42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell

“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell

“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell

43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki

44. “Roots” by Alex Haley

“Roots” by Alex Haley

“Roots” by Alex Haley

45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison

“Sula” by Toni Morrison

“Sula” by Toni Morrison

46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake

“Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake

“Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake

48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup

“Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup

“Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup

49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell

“Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell

“Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell

Latest

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21
Close