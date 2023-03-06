Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco are the fashion duo we didn’t even know we needed! Ralph has been sweeping the Hollywood event grounds with enticing looks, and her daughter is to blame. From the Emmys to the Critic’s Choice Awards, the Abbott Elementary actress’s ensembles have been unique and ravishing. And each look proves that Ivy Coco knows a thing or two about staying true to her mother’s aesthetic, all while giving her that fashionable edge.
A Legacy of Fashion
Fashion runs deep in Ralph’s and Ivy Coco’s family. Ralph’s mother, Ivy Ralph, once invented a leisure suit in the Caribbean that has a lasting impact on fashion today. “She was always able to whip up a great dress, but she was tired of seeing men sweat in their wool suits and ties in the island heat, and so she created a style of men’s suits that made waves in Jamaica called the Kareeba. It’s the leisure suit of today for men from around the world,” stated Ralph in a recent interview. And it’s apparent that Ivy Coco has been passed the stylish torch by her grandmother, and she’s sprinting with it.
Ivy Coco has a keen eye for fashion and has accomplished a significant feat as her mother’s stylist in just a short time. Her chic talents are responsible for landing Ralph on the NY Times’ 93 most stylish people of 2022 list. And in case you are unaware of which looks Ivy Coco assembled, here are six of them below. Check out how Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco are rocking Hollywood as a dynamic style team.
6 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph Stunned In Looks Styled By Her Daughter Ivy Coco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Brandon BlackwoodSource:Getty
We will never forget how Ralph shinned in this Brandon Blackwood gown that featured a daring split. Ivy Coco put her mother’s curvaceous body on display, and the Emmy award-winning wore this look with confidence.
2. Custom Jovana LouisSource:Getty
Ivy Coco did her thing with this gold, custom Jovana Louis gown. The color popped off her mother’s flawless brown skin, adding to her glorious glow. Ivy accessorized the look with gold platform heels, a bracelet, and earrings.
3. Custom ALIÉTTE X Jason RembertSource:Getty
Ralph sparkled in this custom gown. Ivy Coco found the perfect look that said elegant and fierce. Her dress was hand-beaded and featured glass crystals and round sequins. Fancy!
4. Harbison Studio JumpsuitSource:Getty
This red jumpsuit was the talk of the Superbowl. We love a dramatic sleeve, and this garb delivered just that. Ivy Coco paired this look with red platform sandals and red opera-length gloves.
5. PISTIS GhanaSource:Getty
Ivy Coco can definitely seek out a good designer. She paid homage to the motherland by draping her mother in this lovely African-print gown. Once again, the sleeves gave life, and the bodice laid perfectly on Ralph’s snatched body.
6. Tony WardSource:Getty
Ivy Coco took the classic route with this beautiful Tony Ward dress. Ralph was a stunner in this ombre, off-the-shoulder dress that gave off old Hollywood vibes. Her purple pumps and minimal jewelry complemented the look perfectly.