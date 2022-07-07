HomeCelebrity News

6 Times Tessa Thompson Served Major Lewks On The ‘Thor’ Promo Trail

"Thor: Love And Thunder" UK Gala Screening - Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Actress Tessa Thompson was spotted slaying on more than one occasion during her promotional run for Thor: Love and Thunder. The 38-year-old celeb will star opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the buzzing Marvel film.

In the flick, Thompson takes on the bold and fierce role of King Valkyrie who safeguards the fictional city of New Asgard. Off-screen, Thompson’s impeccable styling has been just as daring and fearless as her character.

Recently, the Los Angeles native was photographed wearing a colourful Schiaparelli dress as she travelled around New York City doing press. The stunning piece was an item from the brand’s spring/summer 22 collection. Known for their provocative, upending and whimsical styling designs, Schiaparelli pieces are truly one of a kind and can be a bit of a challenge to rock fashionably. However, Thompson proved she could sport the unique dress effortlessly.

The “Passing” star paired the look with chunky pin-stripped combat boots from the high fashion designer. According to the Instagram page Check The Tag, Thompson’s ensemble was pulled together by celebrity stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

In fact, the pair have been responsible for creating most of the star’s looks throughout her press tour. Vogue recently praised the duo for their ability to construct ensembles that “command attention” without trying too “hard.”

One Vogue staffer reportedly commented on the pair’s page:

“These press tour looks are restoring my faith in fashion” and we absolutely agree.

Thompson made us do a double-take at a few more looks from her fun press tour. Here are some of our favourites.

6 Times Tessa Thompson Served Major Lewks On The ‘Thor’ Promo Trail  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Thompson Rocks Armani At The World Premiere Of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thompson’s Liquid metallic Armani Privé dress sent us into a heart-eyed tizzy. The star wore the beautiful cut-out gown to the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this week.

On Instagram, the NAACP theatre award nominee gushed about the fashionable moment telling fans:

“will never get over this dress!”
 
We certainly won’t either!

 

 

2. That Interior Feathered Dress Was Giving

Thompson was spotted rocking an all-white feathered Interior dress while doing press in NYC and she looked absolutely divine in the ensemble. Wayman and Micah helped the Selma star to tie the look together with fierce white knee-high boots.
 
 
 

3. Thompson Shined In Oscar De La Renta

For the UK premiere of Thor, Thompson shined in a beige Oscar De La Renta gown that contoured her chiselled physique.  The stunning piece featured thinly embroidered chains that dangled and sparkled as Thompson walked the red carpet.

4. We Loved That Ruffled Blouse, Too!

Paparazzi snapped the actress wearing a massive ruffled blouse that accentuated her shoulders and arms outside of the W Hotel on July 4. Thompson’s high-waisted pants and blue purse added the perfect touch.

 

 

5. Boyfriend Blazer Moment

We love an oversized boyfriend blazer, and apparently, Tessa Thompson does too. She looked absolutely gorgeous and stunning in this piece at the Serpentine Summer Evening event in June. The star-studded soiree was held earlier this month in honour of the Serpentine Gallery in the UK.

 

6. Tessa Thompson

Tessa looked spring-ready in this floral number with stripes statement boots and curls. 

