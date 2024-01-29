Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

is ready to get your 2024 summertime fly together with their latest collection. We’re barely into February, but if you’re a fashion girlie then you know now is the time to start planning your Spring and Summer wardrobe. In about a month and a half, the sun will set later, the weather will get warmer, and it’ll be time to toss the Uggs back in the closet – and that’s if global warming doesn’t continue to wreak havoc.

I show my personal style through statement pieces. The boldness of an item can give insight into your personality. And because Kurt Geiger’s latest release, The Quiet Sands Collection, is infused with colorful pieces, selecting an eye-catching purse or pair of shoes is inevitable.

True to the brand’s aesthetic, the spring and summer collection features practical, every-day pieces with a burst of color. Their signature Kensington bag comes in a medley of colors in different shades that range from soft and muted to loud and metallic. But bold colors are just half of the collection. If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, the Kensington Boston Drench can take you from work meetings to late-night dinners in style.

The Quiet Sands collection introduces the Kensington Boston drench in a soft buttermilk hue, perfect for spring. It is also available in black, adding to its classic appeal.

Besides handbags are an array of shoes, sandals, sneakers, belts, and sunglasses that can carry anyone through spring, summer, and beyond. If you’re ready to walk into the spring season with bold, statement-making pieces, look no further. Here are a few items to shop from the Quiet Sands collection.

7 Must-Haves From Kurt Geiger’s Spring Summer Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com