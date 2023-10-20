7 Times Kerry Washington’s Style Slayed During Her ‘Thicker Than Water’ Book Tour

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington is having a full-blown style moment, and we are here for every bit of it.

The actress and social justice advocate, now turned author, is promoting her new book, Thicker Than Water. In the memoir, Kerry gets candid about living in the spotlight. During an interview with Robin Roberts, she talks of mental health issues and suicide. Further in 320-page work, Kerry writes about panic attacks at a young age.

“As a young child, I would lie in bed and listen for signs of how serious each battle was and when it might come to an end,” Kerry writes. “Sometimes the entire ‘fight’ would consist of my mother slamming a door to signal that she was done. But sometimes the yelling carried on. I developed panic attacks at night.”

Kerry is eager to share her experiences and inspire others to live authentic lives.

Kerry Washington uses style to help tell her story.

In less than 30 days, Kerry has traveled from New York to London with celebrity friends, such as Gabrielle Union and Tyler Perry.

Kerry’s brought fashion with her at every stop. Without a doubt, the Scandal star is giving the girlies sophisticated ‘Olivia Pope’ realness.

Not showing away from the architects of fashion statements, Kerry has donned top designers, such as Oscar De La Renta, Staud Clothing, Giambattista Valli, J. Crew, and Gabriela Hearst. And she has complemented her looks with luxe accessories from Brandon Blackwood, Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Christian Louboutin, just to name a few.

On October 19, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture from her most recent press stop in London. In the shot, Kerry poses in a blue and gold velvet jacquard mini skirt set from Etro.

She pairs the ornately patterned outfit with knee-high boots, fishnet tights, and a Brandon Blackwood purse. Kerry’s hair is just as slayed – and laid – with a buss down middle part and sleek finish.

We are here for the new authoress’ parade of style, fashion, and expression. See more of Kerry Washington’s recent style below.

