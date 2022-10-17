8 Sizzling Looks From 2022 BravoCon

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, some of Bravo’s biggest reality TV stars came together in honor of the network’s annual BravoCon event.

The three-day convention, which kicked off on Oct. 14, was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC. Attendees could see their favorite Bravo stars up close and personal during the convention’s star-studded panels and exclusive interviews. Cast members from the Real Housewives franchise, Married To Medicine, and Below Deck were all in attendance.

Notably, on Sunday, Bravo stans jumped for joy when Andy Cohen revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City would be getting a reboot in the near future. The highly anticipated reality series will welcome seven new “Housewives” to the franchise, including “creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield,” Page Six noted. Production for the show will start in the fall, and the season will officially premiere in 2023.

In addition to the reboot, fans can expect a “Legacy” version of the show featuring Big Apple-based alums from the original cast.

The ladies of Bravo pulled out all the stops for the big convention, and the fashion was just as fiery as some of the scandalous storylines featured on the network’s popular shows. Let’s look at all of the incredible style in the building during BravoCon’s big celebration.

