8 Ways To Jumpstart National Relaxation Day

Today is National Relaxation Day. The annual event encourages people to step back and recalibrate by adding “me-time” to their day. And if you’ve been present the last three years, you know we’ve been living through wild times. COVID sent a jolt through our everyday life, and things haven’t been the same since. With a looming recession, nationwide racial tension, and a disturbing presidential race in the near future, it is vital to disconnect for your mental well-being.

Navigating the current state of the world can be cumbersome, and it feels much heavier for Black women. Because resilience is in our blood, we are known to power through the hard times, dashing our personal needs to the side. Thankfully, times are changing. There is an influx of women who incorporate self-care into their daily routine because they realize it is vital for self-preservation.

It is time we stop treating relaxation as a treat instead of a necessity. The mind and body need time to detach from the hustle and bustle of the world and enjoy simply existing. And self-care is no longer this super-expensive, luxurious event. You can practice your relaxation day without breaking the bank. Whether visiting Groupon for a massage or spending time alone in the park with a good book, know that “me-time” is as important – if not more – than your responsibilities. There will always be something to do, but what are you doing for yourself?

So, if you need ways to jumpstart National Relaxation Day, we’ve got you covered. As an expert relaxer, I’ve compiled eight practices to boost your chill vibes for today and beyond.

