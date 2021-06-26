thrifting
9 Must Haves When Thrifting

Posted June 26, 2021

As we know history repeats itself and that includes fashion, accessories and home decor. What once was a hot ticket item may find it’s way back so instead of settling for the remakes, get the original from your local thrift store. Every secondhand store is one of a kind but below are 9 things that should be on your list to look through during each visit:

  1. Jeans & Workout Clothes
  2. Jewelry
  3. TV Stands & Baskets
  4. Holiday Decorations
  5. Arts & Crafts Supplies
  6. Perfume
  7. Unique Feature Pieces
  8. Dishware
  9. Tools

Checkout these YouTubers including one of my favorite thrifters The Notorious KIA’s “Thrift With Me” Playlist for some fashion and home decor inspiration in the videos below.

9 Must Haves When Thrifting  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

2. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with Faith Lyric

3. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Marrissa Breann

4. Thrift Home Decor Items

Thrift Home Decor Items with That Sunday Kind of Love

5. Thrift Fashion Looks

Thrift Fashion Looks from Kish Burries

6. Thrift Fashion Looks Playlist

More Thrift Fashion Looks from The Notorious KIA

