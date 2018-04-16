Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday.
The video has since gone viral.
The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks was originally published on newsone.com
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Protestor Asa Khalif (R) addresses Starbucks Mid-Atlantic Regional Vice President Camille Hymes (C) in a Center City Starbucks in Philadelphia.
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks