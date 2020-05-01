CLOSE
Alex Jones
Far-Right Hulk Hogan aka Alex Jones Says His Superpowers Is Killing & Eating His Neighbor’s A**

Posted May 1, 2020

Far-Right Blowhard Alex Jones Says He Will Kill & Eat His Neigbors

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Quarantine has officially turned far-right extremist Alex Jones into a cannibal, it seems.

If you have been watching the news lately, you might have seen Alex Jones among the crowd of mainly caucasian armed “protesters” crying about state governments stringent social distancing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In a recent taping of his radio show, InfoWars, where he spews the finest of conspiracy theories and alt-right propaganda, Jones made a bizarre declaration. He claims that if it comes down to it, he will kill and eat his neighbor’s ass to make sure his kids don’t starve.

In the clip he boastfully yells:

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor, how I’m gonna haul him up by a chain? Chop his ass up? I’ll do it. My children aren’t going hungry. I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors … I’m just gonna be honest … I’m literally looking at my neighbors now going ‘Am I ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up?’ and you know what, I’m ready … I’ll eat my neighbors … I’ll eat your ass, I will.”

Jones’ ex-wife, who is very vocal on Twitter when calling out her crazy ex-husband, immediately responded in a tweet, pointing out how nuts he is and calling for the courts to act.x

This is further proof Jones has gone off the deep end, Twitter, of course, is both terrified for Jones’ neighbors and can’t help but laugh at this sad excuse of a man.

You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

