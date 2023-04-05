Angel Reese on White House Visit: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After winning the Women’s NCAA National Championship, Angel Reese has been receiving a lot of criticism for her lack of ‘sportsmanship’ after being seen taunting Iowa’s star Caitlin Clark with the same taunt that Clark used in a previous game.

Amid the ridicule, Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers prepared themselves for the annual white house visit to meet President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. But things took a sharp left when the first lady decided to do something that’s never been done before: Invite the losing team to the White House visit.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” said Biden, while speaking at an event. “So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

When word got out that the first lady wanted both teams to come to the White House, Reese took twitter her thoughts, calling the suggestion ‘A Joke’.

She then went to Instagram to comment on post that headlined the news to say ‘WE NOT COMING. period.’

She then capitalized these sentiments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast where she went into depth about the articulation behind her decision. She expressed that if they were on the losing end, the team would not have received the same invitation that her opponents gotten. Subsequently, because the first lady’s comments sparked a debate on if there were ulterior motives behind the white house invitation, now it seems as if Jill Biden is recanting on her original comments.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House. A lot of phone calls (were made) and that’s why she wants to come out and apologize, but at the same time, I don’t accept it” Reese said in the interview.

She then went on to say if Jill Biden truly feels Iowa should be at the White House, then the Hawkeyes should go and the Lady Tigers will find somewhere else to go be honored. “You felt like they should’ve came because of ‘sportsmanship’ right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas’. We’ll see Michelle”

A plethora of mixed reviews sparked the debate: Is Angel Reese right for turning down the White House Visit? Check out some of the reactions below!

Angel Reese on White House Visit: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com