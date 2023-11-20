Angel Reese Speaks Out Amid Rumor She Was Suspended For Poor Grades, Social Media Chimes In

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It all started last Tuesday when Angel Reese, 2023’s Most Outstanding Player, was benched in the second half of the game against Kent State.

Afterward, Coach Kim Mulkey was asked if she could explain why Reese was taken out of the game.

“I could, but I won’t,” Mulkey told the media. “It was just a coach’s decision.”

Then, on Friday, Reese was a no-show at LSU’s game against Southeastern Louisana, and rumors began to float that there was turmoil within the squad.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed her absence, saying, “Angel is part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later.”

The drama then spread to the athletes’ families too, with Reese’s mom taking to Instagram Stories with a pointed message that read, “Folks pls do not sent me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache [facepalm emoji] how do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying.”

Teammate Flau’jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, responded with a quip about grammar errors and alluded to Reese having a “2.0 or less GPA.”

“Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions. [You’re] just as responsible you raised her that way,” Brooks added. “Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand.”

Reese, who’s averaging 17 points and 10.3 rebounds to start the season, then took to social media to address the rumors that she’s been suspended from the team for poor grades, writing, “Please don’t believe everything you read.”

See how social media is reacting to the rumors below.

