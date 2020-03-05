CLOSE
Angelica Ross
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Posted March 5, 2020

If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, it’s that versatility is her game.

From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.)

The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly.

 

Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls!

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Love!

That’s just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica’s best versatile hair looks:

1. Black Power Fro!

Black Power Fro! Source:Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Angelica told HelloBeautiful that she rocked her big afro in the Louis Vuitton campaign for the culture!

2. Top Knot Central

Top Knot Central Source:Getty

3. Blow-Out Princess

Blow-Out Princess Source:WENN

4. Side-Eye Ponytail

Side-Eye Ponytail Source:WENN

5. Over-The-Shoulder Waves

Over-The-Shoulder Waves Source:WENN

6. Big & Bodacious

Big & Bodacious Source:Getty

7. Textured Tendrils

Textured Tendrils Source:WENN

8. Pinned-Up Pompadour

Pinned-Up Pompadour Source:WENN

9. Power Puff

Power Puff Source:WENN

10. Cascading Curls

Cascading Curls Source:WENN

11. Honey Comb Kissed Do’

Honey Comb Kissed Do' Source:Getty

12. Sexy Apollonia Comb Over

Sexy Apollonia Comb Over Source:Getty

13. The Higher to Bun, The Better

The Higher to Bun, The Better Source:Getty

14. That Sleek Annalise Keating Lob

That Sleek Annalise Keating Lob Source:Getty

15. That Fro Is Getting Bigger By The Second

That Fro Is Getting Bigger By The Second Source:Getty
