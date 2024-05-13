Listen Live
Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Published on May 13, 2024

BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018

It looks like Anita Baker may have some explaining to do after canceling her Mother’s Day weekend show at the last minute.

According to TMZ, the R&B songstress was scheduled to hit the stage Saturday night (May 11) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, just 15 minutes before showtime, the venue announced that the show was canceled.

An email from the venue states that “late, unforeseen circumstances” was the cause. However, no other details were shared, and neither Anita nor her team issued a statement.

Needless to say, that left a lot of fans upset, as many went to the concert for Mother’s Day. Some expressed concern for the 66-year-old music legend, figuring that it could be something serious for her to cancel.

Others… well, let’s say they were not so forgiving.

Check out the reactions below!

