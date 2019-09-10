CLOSE
april watts
25 Fly Photos of Baltimore’s Favorite Boo Cake, April Watts

Posted 14 hours ago

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

As the president of the bald headed delegation, we don't care if anyone thinks our hair/head is nice or not. I can't recall a time in my life when a man came my way or passed me by because of my hair. When you feel good about yourself you will become a magnet and people will find themselves defying preferences when it comes to you. Not bragging but I've been turning out "Mr. Not My Types" since 19-none of your business. Attraction has more to do with GENUINE confidence. @chrisbrownofficial has a right to his preferences and he has a right to create art without censorship. The other side of that coin is we are members of society and at some level (which varies based on the individual) we hope social responsibility kicks in. We can't ignore the impact the psychological damage of slavery and images perpetuated in mass media have on our preferences and self-image. Self-esteem is a personal journey and if a Chris Brown song can hurt your feelings you've got work to do. At the same time, it would be wonderful if Chris understood that many black women DO have work to do because, well...SOCIETY...and express himself with a tad more sensitivity. It would be great but, he doesn't have to. #YourFavoriteGirl #BadAndBald #NoHairDontCare #SelfLove #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #chrisbrown #vintage #streetstyle

A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

#tbt Abs 😫

A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

#Style #tbt.

A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on

