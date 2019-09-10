25 Fly Photos of Baltimore’s Favorite Boo Cake, April Watts
#YourFavoriteGirl @aprilwattslive at the Magic Summer Oasis boat cruise.
I told you I was going to Jamaica to get blackity black. There you have it!!! The #BooCakeNation v-neck baby tee looks great on the beach or the streets. Get yours for $25 plus shipping. DM me for details. #BCNApparel #BCNWomen #YourFavoriteGirl #lifestyledbyaprilwatts
At the Native Tongue Fest at the 9:30 Club in DC. I felt like that middle aged guy with the beer gut who still wears his high school letterman jacket because those were the best times of his life. 😆 #latergram #streetwear #streetstyle #outfitpost #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #YourFavoriteGirl #DC #ilovethe80s #ilovethe90s
"Sistas how y'all feel? Brothas, y'all alright?" #YourFavoriteGirl #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #headshotinheadwrap
#BooCakeNation is all about FREEDOM & PERSONAL POWER. #BCNApparel reflects my personality: a little bit of sass and a whole lot of class. DM me to get your t-shirts for $25 each plus shipping. #BCNWomen #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #YourFavoriteGirl
When your girl has her own boutique it's a MUST that you get "Platinumized." I love this racer back tank dress @yourpib sent me. I was trying to wait until Jamaica to wear this but it's so comfortable and cute that I couldn't resist. Get yours today. #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #style #fashion #summer
All white party tonight w/ @djkennyk on the wheels and #YourFavoriteGirl on the M-I-C. Figured I'd stick with the theme all day. DON'T MISS NEXT YEAR'S TRIP! Sunnies from @cocoandbreezy. Love their 🕶's. #RIUReggaeEscape #BooCakeAdventures #BooCakeDoesJamaica #YourFavoriteGirl #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #blackgold #sungoddess
Getting it in before our catamaran "booze cruise." Shopping local and supporting black women owned businesses are very important to me so I brought these Gucci sunnies with me from @sterling_optical_17 and handmade earrings from @featherdiana. #RIUReggaeEscape #BooCakeAdventures #BooCakeDoesJamaica #YourFavoriteGirl
As the president of the bald headed delegation, we don't care if anyone thinks our hair/head is nice or not. I can't recall a time in my life when a man came my way or passed me by because of my hair. When you feel good about yourself you will become a magnet and people will find themselves defying preferences when it comes to you. Not bragging but I've been turning out "Mr. Not My Types" since 19-none of your business. Attraction has more to do with GENUINE confidence. @chrisbrownofficial has a right to his preferences and he has a right to create art without censorship. The other side of that coin is we are members of society and at some level (which varies based on the individual) we hope social responsibility kicks in. We can't ignore the impact the psychological damage of slavery and images perpetuated in mass media have on our preferences and self-image. Self-esteem is a personal journey and if a Chris Brown song can hurt your feelings you've got work to do. At the same time, it would be wonderful if Chris understood that many black women DO have work to do because, well...SOCIETY...and express himself with a tad more sensitivity. It would be great but, he doesn't have to. #YourFavoriteGirl #BadAndBald #NoHairDontCare #SelfLove #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #chrisbrown #vintage #streetstyle
This is the body I gave L.A. last August. This July Jamaica gone get whatever TF body I give it!!! 😭😭😭 #bellyandall
One pair of badass pants. Two ways to wear them. High waist vs Low waist. Which style do you like better? Weigh in in the comments. (Marc Jacob's sunnies from @sterling_optical_17) #YourFavoriteGirl #lifestyledbyaprilwatts #lookoftheday #womensstyle #streetstyle
When she thick thick but she workin' it out. 2 months til Jamaica... #goodmorning
I am at another phase in my life--wealth and legacy building. I'm excited to be working with a fantastic organization @homefreeusa to purchase a home in Baltimore city. I am declaring that this home will be the first of MANY homes I will own in the area. I don't believe in hoarding information. I will share EVERY STEP of my journey with Boo Cake Nation. I want you to be empowered too! #mybmore #YourFavoriteGirl
#SaucySaturdays is going down at @identityultralounge. LIVE broadcast w/ #YourFavoriteGirl and @dj_biskit_. NEW VIBE! NEW DRINK SPECIALS! NEW $10 & UNDER MENU. Come get your entire life!! The ONLY place to be on a Saturday night. #bmore #nightlife #dmvnightlife
Vintage vibes on Magic 95.9. Of course, I've also got the latest in R&B. 😘 #YourFavoriteGirl #bmore #dmv #dc
THIS SUNDAY ALL ROADS LEAD TO @IDENTITYULTRALOUNGE!!! I will be celebrating my birthday from 3p to 7p. @DJKennyK on the wheels and I will be rocking the mic. NO COVER!! #TaurusGang Let's goooooo!!! #Bmore #dc #dmv #nightlife #YourFavoriteGirl
Spring has officially sprung. Let the outdoor dining commence! The little things in life make me so happy and outdoor dining happens to be one of them. I LOVE the sun on my face, a soft breeze against my skin, and taking in the sights and sounds of the city while I eat something pretty. ❤ #lifestyledbyaprilwatts
Chocolate snow bunny vibes. #JeepWrangler #testdrive @antwerpen_vw #lifestyledbyaprilwatts
