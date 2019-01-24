Aquarius

Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign

Posted January 24, 2019

Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus,  those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

January 29th

2. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:Getty

January 28th

3. Lil Jon

Lil Jon Source:Getty

January 27th

4. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Getty

January 25th

5. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

January 24th

6. Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes Source:Getty

February 1st,

7. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,lifestyles,archival,gulf coast states,1900-1909,bus,organization,schomburg center for research in black culture,montgomery – alabama,rosa parks,boycott

8. Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown Source:Getty

February 5th

9. Chris Rock

Chris Rock Source:Getty

February 7th

10. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman Source:Getty

February 8th

11. Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall Source:Getty

February 12th

12. Ice T

Ice T Source:Getty

February 12th

13. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Source:Getty

February 17th

Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close