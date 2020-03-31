CLOSE
Ari Lennox
HomePhotos

Quarantine Qutie: Ari Lennox Showin’ Off Some Leg In A Sexy Robe [Photos]

Posted March 31, 2020

Our Quarantine Qutie of the day is Ari Lennox! Ms. Shea Butter Baby was showing off some leg during her social distancing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Our favorite Aries just celebrated her birthday on March 26th where she turned 29 years young. I thought birthdays you receive gifts? Not on Ari’s birthday! She gave us all a nice surprise putting out a remix EP to ‘Shea Butter Baby‘ Where she gave her fans some remixes to the songs that made us fall in love with her. Ari also added some artists like Doja Cat & Smino on the project.

Related: Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out &amp; Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Ashanti Is Social Distancing &amp; Making It Look Sexy! [Photos]

Quarantine Qutie: Ari Lennox Showin’ Off Some Leg In A Sexy Robe [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Day 3 no alcohol 😅

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Omw to club inside 🥳

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Malika my soul sweetener @hiatuskaiyote 🤎

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Bussit

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

Latest
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Coronavirus
The United States Is Now The Official Epicenter…

The United States of America is now officiallyepicenter of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. With over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide and…
03.31.20
New MacBook Air
Is YouTube Slowing Down Videos On Purpose?

There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection the problem is there are too many people on line at the same…
03.31.20
Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars…

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and his wife have become stars on the popular social media app Tik Tok by posting…
03.31.20
Close