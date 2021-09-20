Ashley Blaine Featherson Is One Stunning Bride: Beautiful Photos From The #JenkinsBash Wedding [Gallery]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins just married her handsome groom, Darroll Jenkins, less than two weeks ago in what was deemed the #JenkinsBash. The newlyweds finally shared more photos from the gorgeous and fun wedding on social media.

The two wed in a beautiful ceremony amongst family and close friends, including her fellow Dear White People cast mate, Logan Browning. Featherson-Jenkins reposted countless moments on her Instagram stories from those who attended shortly after the festivities. Still, fans, like us, were eager for more gorgeous pictures to gawk over.

Before posting to social media, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Maldives with the most breathtaking views.

The views were nice, but it doesn’t equate to the stunning couples wedding photos. The ceremony was filled with beautiful floral arrangements and a color scheme perfect for the melanin in both the bridal and groom’s parties. The Jenkins opted for a mixed magenta coordinated wedding party. There were countless prints and a fuchsia to magenta color spectrum to match the scenic wedding ceremony. The couple was ready to turn up, taking shots at the altar, as soon as they finished their vows.

Though our invites may have gotten lost in the mail, these lovely photos from their new union will suffice. Take a look at a gallery from Darroll and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ wedding festivities. A huge congrats to the Jenkins!

