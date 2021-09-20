Ashley Blaine Featherson
HomePhotos

Ashley Blaine Featherson Is One Stunning Bride: Beautiful Photos From The #JenkinsBash Wedding [Gallery]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Netflix's "Dear White People" Season 3 - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins just married her handsome groom, Darroll Jenkins, less than two weeks ago in what was deemed the #JenkinsBash. The newlyweds finally shared more photos from the gorgeous and fun wedding on social media. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The two wed in a beautiful ceremony amongst family and close friends, including her fellow Dear White People cast mate, Logan Browning. Featherson-Jenkins reposted countless moments on her Instagram stories from those who attended shortly after the festivities. Still, fans, like us, were eager for more gorgeous pictures to gawk over.

Before posting to social media, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Maldives with the most breathtaking views.

The views were nice, but it doesn’t equate to the stunning couples wedding photos. The ceremony was filled with beautiful floral arrangements and a color scheme perfect for the melanin in both the bridal and groom’s parties. The Jenkins opted for a mixed magenta coordinated wedding party. There were countless prints and a fuchsia to magenta color spectrum to match the scenic wedding ceremony. The couple was ready to turn up, taking shots at the altar, as soon as they finished their vows.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Though our invites may have gotten lost in the mail, these lovely photos from their new union will suffice. Take a look at a gallery from Darroll and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ wedding festivities. A huge congrats to the Jenkins!

Ashley Blaine Featherson Is One Stunning Bride: Beautiful Photos From The #JenkinsBash Wedding [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. A Proper Wedding Welcome

Source:Ashely Blaine

2. So Much Joy

Source:Ashley Blaine

3. Where Love Lives

Source:Ashley Blaine

4. Beautiful Bride

Source:Ashley Blaine

5. Give It Up For The Dress

Source:Ashley Blaine

6. Picture Perfect

Source:Ashley Blaine

7. The Bridal Party

Source:Ashley Blaine

8. A FACE

Source:Ashley Blaine

9. So Many Lovely Looks

Source:Ashley Blaine

10. Details

Source:Ashley Blaine

11. Moments In Maldives

Source:Ashley Blaine
Latest

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21
Close