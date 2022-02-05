Awkwafina
Awkwafina

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 AFI Fest: Official Screening Of Magnolia Pictures' "Swan Song" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Today (Feb. 5), Asian-American actress Awkwafina took to Twitter to reveal she would be quitting the social media app at the behest of her therapist. But before that, she offered up what’s widely considered a non-apology for her much-maligned use of a “blaccent,” before making her exit.

Most everybody except her fiercest fans are calling her out for her far too late mea culpa and dramatic exit.

Born Nora Lum, the Queens native copped pleas, years after the fact. After years of what many consider the mocking of Black culture via her liberal use of African-American vernacular English (AAVE), she offered up some quaint words of explanation, including her love of Hip-Hop and where she grew up.

“As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group,” tweeted the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings star in a lengthy statement.

She added, “But I must emphasize: to mock, belittle or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

Mind you, she never actually addresses or apologizes for her use of AAVE, a blaccent, or whatever you choose to called it. But later in her statement, she chalked up to where she grew up, and Hip-Hop.

“I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them, what is correct and where they don’t belong,” she continued, “And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but lifting our communities. We do the first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing and I will continue tirelessly to do just that.”

Yeah, okay. Mind you, Awkwafina has been getting called out for her action for years, even before the resurgence of the criticism while promoting Shang-Chi in 2021.

Instead of getting a fond farewell, Awkwafina is getting cooked, per usual. Peep some of the better reactions in the gallery.

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

