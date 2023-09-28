Baes & Baddies: Meet Sports Reporter & Influencer Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kayla Nicole got more attention being romantically connected to NFL star Travis Kelce, and we’re here to set the record straight that there’s more to her than being someone’s ex-girlfriend. The beautiful sports reporter and social media influencer is our latest Baes & Baddies feature.

Kaya Nicole was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dating back to 2017 before ending things for good five years later. Details of their breakup have been speculated upon by us media types and they’ve largely kept mum. There were whispers of cheating and other allegations about the paying of bills, but both of them disputed the rumors.

With the recent chatter about Kelce possibly being linked with singer Taylor Swift and Rick Ross commenting on a recent Instagram post, Kayla Nicole and her bachelorette status is certainly coming up again and for reasons outside of general interest.

A quick scan of her page shows Kayla in a variety of stylish outfits and also details her ongoing fitness journey. The Pepperdine University graduate appears to be unbothered by all of the chatter despite Swifties being weird on her page and nosey outsiders trying to stir up mess between her and Kelce

For now, check out Kayla Nicole in the gallery below and keep up with her dazzling life here.

Photo: Getty

