Barack Obama
Lifetime President Barack Obama Speaks On U.S. COVID-19 Response After Moscow Mitch Said To Keep His “Mouth Shut”

Posted May 14, 2020

AWARD OF &apos;Deutscher Medienpreis&apos; 2016

Source: Starpress/WENN.com / WENN

Barack Obama has become a target of conservative pundits and President Donald Trump after a leaked phone call between the former president and members of his administration went public. In the midst of the false “Obamagate” assertion that Trump has promoted, Sen. Mitch McConnell attacked Obama and told him to keep his mouth shut regarding Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis but he naturally sidestepped the jab.

During the call, Obama was critical of Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus spread, which enraged Trump and egged on theories from right-wing talking heads that Obama’s investigation of former Trump official Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia were some manner of illegal crime.

In an interview discussion with Lara Trump, Sen. McConnell said, “I think President Obama should’ve kept his mouth shut” while adding, “I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years.”

On Wednesday, Obama spoke once more about the nation’s response in a retweet of a Vox article that suggests seven ways Trump could address the pandemic domestically and bring balance to the economy.

“Despite all the time that’s been lost, we can still make real progress against the virus, protect people from the economic fallout, and more safely approach something closer to normal if we start making better policy decisions now,” read Obama’s caption in the tweet.

Despite the bluster from conservative media and select Republican Party officials, Obama was never especially vicious in his critique nor did he come from a place of bombast or ego. Still, that didn’t sit well with many. However, even some of McConnell’s Republican cronies are stunned by his charge of telling Obama to keep quiet.

We’ve got a few of the reactions to Sen. Mitch McConnell telling Barack Obama to keep his mouth shut below.

Photo: WENN

Lifetime President Barack Obama Speaks On U.S. COVID-19 Response After Moscow Mitch Said To Keep His “Mouth Shut”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

