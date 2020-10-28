CLOSE
HomeNews

Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Posted 22 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday (October 27) with the 85 South Show’s Karlous MillerChico Bean and DC Young Fly taking on hosting duties. Although the performances and cyphers maintained the energy from BET’s previous quarantine award show in June, there was an added focus on voting, politics and for the ladies, a proper tribute to a classic for Brandy.

Check out the full cypher performances below featuring the likes of Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk, Rapsody, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, Flo Milli, Brandy, Deante Hitchcock, Buddy, Adé and more and let us know your favorite.

RELATED: Tobe Nwigwe Steals The Show With “Try Jesus” And “Eat” At The BET Hip Hop Awards [WATCH]

 

Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk & Rapsody

The political cypher batted leadoff for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards with Polo G, Lyricist of the Year winner Rapsody, Rhode Island’s Flawless Real Talk, emerging newcomer Chika and Jack Harlow all giving work.

2. Adé, Buddy, Flo Milli & Deante Hitchcock

The DMV linked up with Compton, Alabama and Atlanta for the second cypher of the night.

3. Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., Erykah Badu, & Brandy

For a flip of Brandy’s 1994 iconic “I Wanna Be Down” remix, Teyana, H.E.R., Erykah and Brandy all brought bars, including Brandy coming out of nowhere to resurrect her Bran Nu alter-ego.

4. Shenseea, Skip Marley, Original Koffee, Bounty Killa, Beenie Man

Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Close