All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One’s own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award.
Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the “Inspiration Impact award” due to his work in music and the pulpit and “Power” star Rotimi took home the “Generation Next” award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry.
Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors.
Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.
Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors was originally published on Mymajicdc.com
1. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors michael eric dyson,urban one honors
2. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors d.l. hughley,urban one honors
3. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors d.l. hughley,urban one honors
4. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors d.l. hughley,urban one honors
5. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors d.l. hughley,urban one honors
6. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
7. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors traci braxton,shaun king,urban one honors
8. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors shaun king,urban one honors
9. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
10. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
11. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
12. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors marvin sapp,urban one honors,la reic
13. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
14. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
15. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
16. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors q parker,urban one honors
17. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors elle varner,urban one honors
18. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors k-ci,michael eric dyson,urban one honors
19. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors marvin sapp,urban one honors
20. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors shaun king,urban one honors,symone sanders
21. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors donnie simpson,urban one honors
22. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
23. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors marvin sapp,urban one honors
24. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
25. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors,symone sanders
26. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
27. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jade novah,urban one honors
28. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors k-ci,urban one honors
29. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
30. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors k-ci,madelyne woods,urban one honors
31. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors,symone sanders
32. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors june ambrose,urban one honors
33. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors elle varner,urban one honors
34. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors k-ci,urban one honors
35. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
36. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
37. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
38. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors,elle verner
39. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors elle varner,urban one honors
40. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors elle varner,urban one honors
41. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors k-ci,michael eric dyson,urban one honors
42. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors elle varner,urban one honors
43. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
44. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors june ambrose,urban one honors
45. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,traci braxton,urban one honors
46. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
47. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,urban one honors
48. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors la reid,urban one honors
49. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors rotimi,urban one honors
50. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,traci braxton,urban one honors
51. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
52. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,traci braxton,urban one honors
53. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors rotimi,urban one honors
54. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
55. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
56. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
57. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors traci braxton,urban one honors
58. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors traci braxton,urban one honors
59. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors,bryan michael cox
60. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,urban one honors
61. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,urban one honors
62. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors rotimi,urban one honors
63. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
64. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
65. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors
66. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
67. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
68. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
69. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
70. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,urban one honors
71. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
72. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
73. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors da brat,brandy,urban one honors
74. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
75. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
76. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
77. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
78. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
79. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,da brat,brandy,brian michael cox,urban one honors
80. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one honors
81. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors
82. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors
83. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors brandy,urban one urban one honors,ray jhonors
84. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors cathy hughes,ray j,urban one honors
85. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors cathy hughes,ray j,urban one honors
86. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors urban one honors
87. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jermaine dupri,urban one honors,bryan michael cox
88. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jermaine dupri,da brat,urban one honors,bryan michael cox
89. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jermaine dupri,da brat,urban one honors,bryan michael cox
90. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors jermaine dupri,da brat,urban one honors,bryan michael cox
91. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors
92. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors
93. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors ray j,brandy,urban one honors