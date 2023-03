The stars were out earlier this week (March 27), as the cast of the upcoming film AIR gathered together at the World Premiere. Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon and many more celebrated the occasion at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out some photos from the event below!

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

The all-star cast includes Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The Alex Convery written film will premiere in theaters globally on April 5 followed by streaming accessibility in more than 240 countries. Ben Affleck makes his return to directing for the first time since 2016’s Live by Nightand 2012’s best picture-winning Argo. It marks the first time Affleck will direct his collaborator and longtime friend Matt Damon. AIR was produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman.

Before checking out photos from the premiere, watch AIR‘s trailer here.

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon & More Attend The Los Angeles World Premiere For ‘AIR’ was originally published on globalgrind.com