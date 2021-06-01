Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A good book will never go out of style, especially when written by one of your favorite female musicians. Add a little melanin into the picture and you’ve got yourself the perfect night in with nothing but words from some wise women — Black women, at that!

We’ve put together a nice list of 10 music memoirs that tell the truth behind some of the soulful voices that’ve captivated us over the years. Spanning from the ’50s when Billie Holiday spoke candidly of her battles with personal demons and racism on the daily in the classic autobiography Lady Sings the Blues, all the way to the compelling true story of Mariah Carey that she spells out eloquently in her 2020 New York Times Best Seller The Meaning of Mariah Carey, we’re sure this list of music memoirs by strong Black women will keep you turning pages with enthusiasm for weeks.

Keep scrolling for a list of good reads by iconic soul sirens from the past and the dominating divas on the radio today, including Nina Simone, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Grace Jones and more:

10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women